Rwanda: Over 55,000 Litres of Milk Daily Not Recorded, Kayonza Farmers Urged to Change Narrative

More than 42,000 cows reared in 10,000 farms with an average of 1.8 litres of milk in Kayonza District produce more than 75,000 litres of milk from the six most producing sectors, district figures indicate. However, with such a number, only 20,500 litres are recorded at milk collection centres (MCCs) and posts in the district.

This informal selling of milk that brings a difference of more than 55,000 litres daily and its effects on the market demand available, has hindered the required target of at least 100,000 litres of milk needed from the district by Inyange industries, officials say.

Dairy farmers, including Martin Murindabigwi, allude to the situation to a number of factors. He said, "Some of the milk suppliers had stopped supplying milk to MCCs, including me, due to a number of reasons like poor transport systems from farms to milk collection centres, lack of trust among farmers and MCCs due to previous bad record of missing payments to farmers. Lack of market has also been an issue because MCCs could not afford the quantities we have to offer, hence, the informal trading of milk. We request Inyange industries to assure us of the market and ask MCCs to collect our produce from the farms, I believe if this is done, it will increase the quantities of milk received at the centres", he said

Frida Murungi, a member of Mwili Milk Collection Center said, "Land owners and cattle keepers have a hand in the fact that milk centres don't get supplied with milk, most of them do not consider the management of milk produce, because they do not reach farms. The produce instead of being sold in a formal way, employees who take care of the cattle decide to sell the milk informally, we urge cattle owners to monitor the produce so that MCCs are supplied with milk."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking to The New Times on the matter, Kayonza district mayor John Bosco Nyemazi, said, "Dairy farmers should change their mindset and instil professionalism in their business including formal trading of milk production.

"We urge farmers' cooperatives to work closely with MCCs and third parties in the business to increase productivity and limit quantities of milk sold informally." He added that the situation not only hinders required targets, but also the quality of milk consumed from informal milk trading might not be good for one's health.

Nyemazi also said Inyange is in the process of signing contracts with MCCs to collect the produce, as currently, they have been working with one out of the five MCCs in the district.

Farmers agreed to utilise available opportunities including government subsidies to avail bailer machines, water management at their farms and proper use of the farms, mainly increasing milk production as some preferred reared oxen over milk cows.

Deputy Director General of Rwanda Agricultural Board (RAB), Dr Solange Uwituze said, "RAB is in discussions with MCCs to have private veterinarians who will facilitate the process, these private veterinarians will form cooperatives and have required training from RAB, hence a decentralised service delivery to milk producing farmers."