Rwanda: Nyiramandwa Passes On at 110 Years

Rachel Nyiramandwa, one of the known oldest people in Rwanda has died of illness at 110 years of age.

Commonly known as "The Listener", she lived in Ngiryi, a small village tucked away in Gasaka Sector in the hills of Nyamagabe, approximately four hours from Kigali.

In August this year, President Paul Kagame responded to her invitation to her home. In one of the interviews with The New Times, Nyiramandwa revealed that she had personally invited President Kagame to pay her a visit in a bid to showcase what her local community had achieved.

Nyiramandwa first met the President in 2010 during the presidential campaigns.

Five years ago, she became a social media sensation after she was photographed greeting and whispering to an attentive President Kagame during one of his presidential campaign rallies

In her last years on earth, Nyiramandwa spared no moment in showing her admiration to the President. She composed poems and song thanking the Kagame for what Rwanda has achieved under his leadership.

She got overwhelmed with excitement when she asked the President for milk and he gave her a cow. She also got a house where she has been living with her only surviving daughter.

Nyiramandwa was a survivor of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Her husband and three of her four children were killed in the genocide.