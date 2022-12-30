Tanzania: Filmmakers, Dramatists Urged to Use Storybooks

THE Russian-Tanzania Cultural Centre has urged filmmakers and stage performers to use storybooks for kids and adults to compose their creative works as the books carry educative contents.

Speaking with 'Daily News', the Russian House Administrator, Bernard Sepetu highlighted that the centre opens doors for artists to rehearse and perform dramas at their theatre.

Among the few who benefited from the Russian House initiative is the Watashi Theatre Group, which performed a Russian fairy tale, Emelya and the Pike in Swahili.

"There are many books we translate from Russian to the Swahili language that tell stories about life experiences, books for children and adults.

They are fascinating books, children love them, and I am sure they are good stories to tell our children and youths."

He mentioned a few of the books that the Russian-Tanzania Cultural Centre have translated, as: 'Tembo', 'Usiku Mweupe' and 'Koti la Karani.'

To support youth talents in the country, the Russian House in Dar es Salaam hosted a stage drama from a Russian fairy tale, Emelya and the Pike, performed by the Tanzania theatre group Watashi this December.

The play the Tanzanian group performed was free of charge.

During the event, Sepetu noted such events aim to support youths who are passionate on arts and culture, especially those who perform drama or music.

In addition, he insisted, such activities open doors of opportunity to most youths interested in stage drama.

"Tanzania and Russia are friends; we share most things, and through these events, we exchange cultural and traditional products like arts."

Sepetu added that the friendship between the two countries involves an exchange programme for both countries; apart from the Tanzanian youth having the opportunity to perform at the Russian House, they also learn from Russian artisans.

"There are opportunities both countries get from this friendship, among is the exchange programme. For example, the Russians had the chance to learn from Tanzanians and Tanzanians from the Russians.

Also, some Tanzanians had the chance to go to Russia and nourish their talents; some got training here in the country from art experts, and some brand their works and names through Russian House when performing at the theatre house."