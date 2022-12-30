Tanzania: Azam Lift Lid on Transfer Saga

AZAM have maintained that they have no desire to add fresh legs in their squad in ongoing mini-transfer window saying they have enough players for this season's campaign.

The club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdulkarim Amin 'Popat' made the declaration on Thursday in Dar es Salaam ahead of hot speculations that they are on the verge to sign Young Africans player Feisal Salum.

"For us, we have no need to recruit any player because we still have a deep squad with quality players who can execute intended job for the team.

"The technical bench has recommended that we should trim the current number of players to 28 that is why we have released Ibrahim Ajibu and other two or three players are also going to be released in order to have the required number of players," he said.

Commenting on Feisal saga, Popat said they are just hearing from social media platforms that he is heading to Azam but have never made an official bid to hunt his signature.

"If we want him (Feisal), we know what channels to follow and could have made an official bid but have not yet done that. We are just following the drama on social media linking him to join us," he said.

He also admitted to have received an official bid from Yanga requesting to sign two Azam players James Akaminko and Kipre Junior saying they will be answered soon.

"For now, our focus is on the Premier League match against Mbeya City on Saturday (tomorrow) and thereafter, the board will convene to deliberate on the matter at hand," he said.

The two sides meet at Azam Complex in the city battling for three points that will keep them climbing up as the second round of the season escalates.

Azam continue to cling on third place of the table with 37 points after 18 matches, 10 points adrift leaders and the defending champions league Yanga.

They are searching to get back to winning ways after suffering a 3-2 nosedive from Yanga in their previous league assignment at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.