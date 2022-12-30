Kenya: Media Colleagues Pay Glowing Tribute to Veteran News Anchor Catherine Kasavuli

Nairobi — Following the news of Catherine Kasavuli's death, colleagues in the media sent condolence messages and praised her as a veteran journalist who has left a gaping hole in the industry.

Capital FM's senior anchor Yunia Amunga described the Kasavuli as a great trailblazer.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda posted her condolences to the family, friends, and relatives as recounted how she grew up admiring Kasavuli's prowess, beauty, and skills when reading news.

Lesuuda says Kasavuli used to imitate and later followed the same career path when she became a news anchor at the National Broadcaster.

NTV Newscaster James Smart on his part stated that the late Catherine Kasavuli was unbelievably pleasant, humble, and warm adding that her huge star cannot be dimmed and her place in Kenya's history is secured.

Citizen TV Newscaster Mashirima Kapombe equally said Kasavuli was an inspiration to many, including herself as they chose their career paths.

Former NTV journalist Basset Buyuka described the late Kasavuli as a mentor and inspirational figure.

former Capital FM Sports Editor Mutwiri Mutwota noted that Kasavuli will be remembered as an iconic lady who personified and symbolised news anchoring in Kenya.