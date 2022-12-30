Kenya: 13 New Cholera Cases Reported in Kiambu County

Nairobi — At least 13 new cases of Cholera were on Wednesday reported in Kiambu County.

Health County Executive Committee Member Joseph Murega stated that Ruiru had five cases, Juja six cases, Kiambaa and Thika town has one case each.

He confirmed that 286 have been treated and discharged after contracting the disease.

The Health CEC said the risk factors identified to be propagating the outbreak of the disease include poor sanitation and hygiene practices such as not boiling drinking water, eating raw foodstuffs such as salads washed with unclean water and

Also, failure to wash hands regularly was mentioned as a risk factor.