Kenya: Police Recover Fake KRA Stamps in Nyahururu Raid

Nyahururu — An illegal distillery that manufactures and packages counterfeit alcoholic products was shut down Thursday in Nyahururu town.

The plant located at an expansive residential property in Mamboleo village, packages fast moving cheap spirits sold in local wines and spirits outlets.

In a raid conducted by detectives and officials from KRA based in Nakuru, counterfeit alcoholic brands namely Best vodka, Spike vodka, Simba vodka among other brands popular with the youth were seized.

Also recovered in the raid were rolls of counterfeit KRA stamps, labeling machines, ethanol and drums of the highly potent alcoholic drink among other related products.

The owner of the illegal plant Charles Thiongo Mwangi, has been issued with a seizure notice and Police summons to appear before the KRA officers based in Nakuru and Police officers respectively on 11/1/2023 with a view of charging him.

Meanwhile, the property has been sealed off by KRA officers pending further action, while the recovered items have been kept in safe custody by KRA for further analysis and audit.