Kenya: Police Recover Fake KRA Stamps in Nyahururu Raid

30 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nyahururu — An illegal distillery that manufactures and packages counterfeit alcoholic products was shut down Thursday in Nyahururu town.

The plant located at an expansive residential property in Mamboleo village, packages fast moving cheap spirits sold in local wines and spirits outlets.

In a raid conducted by detectives and officials from KRA based in Nakuru, counterfeit alcoholic brands namely Best vodka, Spike vodka, Simba vodka among other brands popular with the youth were seized.

Also recovered in the raid were rolls of counterfeit KRA stamps, labeling machines, ethanol and drums of the highly potent alcoholic drink among other related products.

The owner of the illegal plant Charles Thiongo Mwangi, has been issued with a seizure notice and Police summons to appear before the KRA officers based in Nakuru and Police officers respectively on 11/1/2023 with a view of charging him.

Meanwhile, the property has been sealed off by KRA officers pending further action, while the recovered items have been kept in safe custody by KRA for further analysis and audit.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.