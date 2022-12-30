Kenya: First Lady Rachel Ruto Joins Kenyans in Paying Tribute to Veteran Newscaster Catherine Kasavuli

Nairobi — Tributes continue to flow for the late veteran newscaster Catherine Kasavuli who passed away on Thursday after a long struggle with Cervical Cancer.

First Lady Racheal Ruto eulogized Kasavuli as a woman of great distinction and accomplishment, who throughout her career, consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic, poise, and professionalism.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale sent their condolences to the family and friends of the late Kasavuli.

In a message on his Twitter handle, Kindiki said Kasavuli who passed on Friday morning, was both professional and fearless', adding that the 4th Estate will miss her bold contributions.

Duale on his part noted that Kasavuli will always be remembered as among the first female journalist on Kenyan Television, having started her career in 1985.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi affirmed that Catherine Kasavuli will remain a household name in Kenya following her glittering career in the media, during which she mentored many of the current crop of journalists.

Strategic Communications and Public Relations guru Gina Din asserted that 'Kasavuli will forever be framed as a true broadcasting legend and a very lovely soul," adding that her thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir said he learned with great sorrow the news about the death of Catherine Kasavuli, a veteran news anchor at KBC that graced our screens with news in the early years of broadcasting in Kenya and came back with the legends edition in the same station.

Gospel Musician Daddy Owen shared his tribute on Twitter where he stated; 'R.I.P to the Real Queen of TV. I remember one day she came to Malaika Tribute Awards as a guest to inspire the many young girls who attended the event. SHE WAS A GEM OF A PERSON. I send my prayers and support to the family during this challenging time.

R.I.P Catherine Kasavuli"

Genge artiste JuaCali tweeted 'Fly with the angels Catherine Kasavuli R.I.P.'

Comedian MC Jessy on his part said; "Curtains fall on the first female news anchor in the country. May God give the family the peace they need at this rough time. May He bless the departed soul. RIP Catherine Kasavuli"

Citizen TV thespian and comedian Inspekta Mwala said; 'One day, we'll win the war against Cancer; it robs us of the very best. Fare thee well Catherine Kasavuli'