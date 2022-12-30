Kenya: Fact Check - Kericho County Assembly Majority Leader Did Not Ask for Hefty Perks

Nairobi — It is not factual that Kericho County Assembly Majority Leader Paul Chirchir wrote to the House Speaker requesting hefty perks.

In a letter that went viral on social media platforms, Chirchir in a memo listed items he required following his appointment as the Majority Leader.

Among the items listed in the memo include 4 security officers, Sh177,000 weekly allowance, an Escalade stretch vehicle, fuel card, 2 iPhones- 14 pro max and Sh100,000 monthly house allowance.

"I hereby request the following privileges for the office of the Kericho County Assembly Majority Leader," the letter apparently signed by the Majority Leader reads in part.

The purported internal memo which was posted on various social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter drew sharp criticism from public.

On his Facebook Account, Mutai Don posted the fake letter questioning the demands.

Another Facebook Fan, Militia Fredrick Oduor shared the letter on his social media page commenting that politicians are jokers for issuing such demands.

National Democratic Advocate Kenya shared the viral document on its facebook account enlisting the purported demands by the Majority Leader.

But in response, Kericho County Assembly on its official Twitter and Facebook pages, stated that the purported letter is fake

"Beware of fake, malicious documents on social media and treat them as such. This document does not originate from us," the post stated.