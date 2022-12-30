Kenya: Fact Check - Kericho County Assembly Majority Leader Did Not Ask for Hefty Perks

30 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — It is not factual that Kericho County Assembly Majority Leader Paul Chirchir wrote to the House Speaker requesting hefty perks.

In a letter that went viral on social media platforms, Chirchir in a memo listed items he required following his appointment as the Majority Leader.

Among the items listed in the memo include 4 security officers, Sh177,000 weekly allowance, an Escalade stretch vehicle, fuel card, 2 iPhones- 14 pro max and Sh100,000 monthly house allowance.

"I hereby request the following privileges for the office of the Kericho County Assembly Majority Leader," the letter apparently signed by the Majority Leader reads in part.

The purported internal memo which was posted on various social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter drew sharp criticism from public.

On his Facebook Account, Mutai Don posted the fake letter questioning the demands.

Another Facebook Fan, Militia Fredrick Oduor shared the letter on his social media page commenting that politicians are jokers for issuing such demands.

National Democratic Advocate Kenya shared the viral document on its facebook account enlisting the purported demands by the Majority Leader.

But in response, Kericho County Assembly on its official Twitter and Facebook pages, stated that the purported letter is fake

"Beware of fake, malicious documents on social media and treat them as such. This document does not originate from us," the post stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.