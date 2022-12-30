Kenya: Fact Check - Title of Video on Odinga Threatening to Take Ruto to ICC Misleading

Nairobi — A video circulating on Facebook claiming that Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga is on a mission to take President William Ruto to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for 'stealing' his votes is misleading.

On 21st November, Balinda Way TV posted a video on its Facebook page account, which has so far attracted 227 shares, titled 'Raila anasema atarudisha Ruto ICC kwa kuiba kura zake.' (Raila says he will take Ruto back to ICC for stealing his votes.)

The title is however misleading because there is no mention of ICC in the 3 minutes and 54 seconds video.

https://m.facebook.com/balindiwayTV/posts/5824831860906960/

In the video, Odinga, who was addressing his supporters, opposed the importation of Genetically Modified Food importation by Ruto's administration citing what he described as its negative effects.

The opposition leader further castigated the government for empty promises on the reduction of maize flour prices.

"They (Ruto's Kenya Kwanza coalition) said the prices of flour will be reduced from KSh200 to KSh70. Has it gone down? They said that fuel prices will go down has it gone down?" he posed.

Odinga further called out the Head of State for crisscrossing different parts of the World at the expense of delivery to Kenyans on his campaign pledges.

"The common Kenyan that they call 'hustler' is suffering and 'hustler number one is going around the world in planes. He went to Europe for the burial of a dynasty, he went to America, he came back then went to Ethiopia, he has gone to Uganda, he has gone to Tanzania and spent Sh5 million in just one day,"he said.

Raila has previously lamented that Ruto, who was declared the winner in the 2022 poll and his victory upheld by the Supreme Court, stole his victory. Odinga unsuccessfully challenged Ruto's win at the Supreme Court.

On October 1, few weeks after the elections he said the IEBC division had the potential of plunging the country into a civil war that could have had a devastating impact.

Odinga rejected the presidential election results saying that the figures announced were "null and void".

According to the official results, Odinga narrowly lost to his political rival Ruto.

The former prime minister accused the head of the electoral body of a "blatant disregard of the constitution".