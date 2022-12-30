Kenya: Fact Check - Otiende Amolo Did Not Call Out Odinga for Lamenting About Presidential Poll Loss

30 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has not engaged his party leader Raila Odinga over his constant criticism of the President William Ruto administration.

An article published by the Opera News Website claims that the legislator called out the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader for constant lamentations following the disputed presidential election of August 9 in which the latter lost.

The article titled 'Stop Complaining, Otiende Amollo Fearlessly Blasts Raila Odinga For Saying This About August Poll' has been making rounds on social media platforms.

"Amollo has asked the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement Party, Raila Odinga to stop making allegations about the August 9 presidential election. Amollo noted that the party leader should refrain from making baseless and inflammatory statements," the article states in part.

A YouTube account named 'Jtany Media' which has 28,100 subscribers stretched the misleading sentiments even further by lifting the article and sharing it in form of a video on the social media platform.

The Rarieda Legislator has however, come out to distance himself from the sentiments.

On his Twitter Account, Amollo flagged the article as fake terming the authors of the Article as 'attention seekers. '

"Paupers Who Can't Pay Damages, Merely Seeking Attention!" he tweeted in one of the comments.

Amolo is one of Odinga's close allies.

