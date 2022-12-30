Kenya: Leaders Eulogize Kasavuli as a Television Icon

Nairobi — Tributes continue to pour in for the late veteran Television Anchor Catherine Kasavauli who succumbed to cervical cancer on Thursday.

Kasavuli died at the Kenyatta National Hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has eulogized the television icon as a talented professional who made impactful contributions to the country.

"She contributed immensely to the country through the media by propelling the socio-economic development agenda and keeping the government of the day in check," he said adding that she had left behind a great legacy.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi eulogized Kasavuli as a great inspiration in the media industry.

"Catherine bonded with generations of Kenyans and inspired many budding news persons in her time as a news anchor for various stations," he said.

KANU Party Chairman Gideon Moi also mourned Kasavuli as a stellar newscaster who was a reflection of analytical and professional journalism.

"Her loss is a big blow to not only the family, friends, and the media fraternity but also to the entire country," he said.

Kasavuli who reigned the airwaves for decades succumbed to cervical cancer at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Thursday evening. She died aged 60.

Until her demise, Kasavuli worked at KBC since 2020 where she was part of the team of legends that were recruited to revamp the station.

Kasavuli was Kenya's female pioneer anchor to host a live television program for Kenya Television Network (KTN) station in the 1990s. She retired in 2015 before making another comeback again to the screen.

In November 2022, Kasavuli disclosed her battle with cancer in a lengthy post where she exuded confidence in overcoming it.

"It's not an easy journey but I believe in God's faithfulness and breakthrough. To anyone fighting the same struggle I love you and we shall overcome," she posted.