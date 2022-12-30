Kenya: President Ruto Mourns Kasavuli as Cheerful, Articulate and Intelligent News Anchor

Nairobi — President William Ruto has eulogised veteran Television newscaster Catherine Kasavuli as a cheerful, articulate and intelligent news anchor who took to television with unprecedented flair.

In his message of comfort to Kasavuli's family and friends, the Head of State stated that the departed newscaster's pleasant smile, clear steady voice, and elegance made her a welcome presence and reassuring bearer of news to Kenyan living rooms for decades.

President Ruto further noted that countless Kenyans watched her with great admiration and many children grew to emulate her.

He urged Kenyans to celebrate the legacy of a talented pioneer who famously excelled in her profession, entrancing the nation with her talent and extraordinary poise.

60 year old Kasavuli died Thursday night, after a long brave fight with cancer.