Kenya: Wafula Wakoli Sworn in as Bungoma Senator to Replace Wetangula

30 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Bungoma Senator David Wakoli Wafula has been sworn in during a special sitting convened by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

The former Kiswahili teacher at Milimani Primary School was escorted into the Senate Chamber by Nandi Senator Samson Cherergei and Kwale Senator Issa Boy Juma.

Wakoli of Ford Kenya party was declared winner of the Bungoma Senate seat on the 9th of December in a by-election that was conducted on 8th of the December.

He garnered 66,032, ahead of UDA's Mwambu Mabonga who got 45,901 while Wafula Wamunyinyi of DAP-K got 20,519.

The by-election was occasioned by the resignation of immediate former Senator Moses Wetangula after he won the Speaker of the National Assembly.

