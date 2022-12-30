Somalia: Puntland Leader Meets With UK Ambassador to Somalia

29 December 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The president of the Puntland state of Somalia Said Abdullahi Deni held a meeting with UK's ambassador Kate Foster in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

The two sides discussed the current situation in Somalia and Puntland in particular as the region is facing an electoral stalemate that could spark a conflict, if not resolved properly.

Deni has been in Mogadishu over the past three days the attendance of the National Consultative Council meeting at Villa Somalia, where the top political leaders discussed key issues, including the fight against Al-Shabaab.

The meeting between Deni and Foster also discussed security, the upcoming local council elections in Puntland, the economy, and the development of the UK projects in the state.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.