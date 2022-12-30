Somalia: Puntland Leader Meets With UK Ambassador to Somalia

The president of the Puntland state of Somalia Said Abdullahi Deni held a meeting with UK's ambassador Kate Foster in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

The two sides discussed the current situation in Somalia and Puntland in particular as the region is facing an electoral stalemate that could spark a conflict, if not resolved properly.

Deni has been in Mogadishu over the past three days the attendance of the National Consultative Council meeting at Villa Somalia, where the top political leaders discussed key issues, including the fight against Al-Shabaab.

The meeting between Deni and Foster also discussed security, the upcoming local council elections in Puntland, the economy, and the development of the UK projects in the state.