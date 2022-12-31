Somalia: Jubaland State Claims Al-Shabaab Members Killed in Army Operation

Kismayo — Jubaland state of Somalia said its troops killed several Al-Shabaab members were killed in the Lower Juba region during a counter-attack.

Lieutenant general Ismail Sahardid Keydsane confirmed that the regional troops repulsed an attack against a military base in Baarka, which lies near the coastal town of Kismayo.

Jubaland is preparing for an offensive against Al-Shabaab, to joint massive operations in Somalia which President Hassan Sheikh said is the final to liberate the whole country.