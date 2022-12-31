Somalia: Puntland Leader Speaks Out the Lasanod Unrest, Dispatches Troops

Garowe — The President of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni, has issued a statement on the situation in the city of Lasanood. He accused Somaliland of carrying out a brutal attack on the civilians.

Deni said that the Somaliland army killed innocent people, who came out only to protest against the hunting of the key figures, including an Islamic preacher shot dead on Friday.

"Since Somaliland troops captured Lasanod, more than 100 people were killed, among them women, and scholars. No one is left out. No one asks who killed them until now no one has been arrested for those murders or brought to trial," said Deni.

The regional leader praised the people who expressed their feelings and protested against the hardship and abuse they have been subjected to for a long time. He told the people of Lasanod that Puntland is always standing by and sharing the problem with them.

"We are calling on the Somaliland administration to refrain from the heinous acts that are being done to suppress or punish people who have fought and are still dying for the existence and unity of the Somali nation," added Deni.

The Puntland president's statement came at a time when Puntland sent troops to the town of Lasanod last night.

It is the first time that such a protest has taken place in the town, which was captured by Somaliland from Puntland 15 years ago.