Kenya: Section of Kenyans Describe 2022 As a 'Terrible Year,' Optimistic of Change in 2023

Nairobi — A section of Kenyans says 2022 was a bad year generally due to the high cost of living and unemployment.

According to a survey by Infotrak, almost half of the respondents polled were dissatisfied with events during the year which had the August election and transitioning to a new government.

The respondents also raised issue with access to healthcare (30 percent),quality of education(24 percent),transport, infrastructure and roads (22 percent) and access to clean water (21 percent).

In the poll conducted in 47 counties, the years was mostly bad for Western (57 percent), Coast (54 percent), Nyanza (53 percent) and Nairobi (50 percent).

In terms of gender, 52 percent of women who participated in the poll characterized the year as terrible with 48 percent of male being in agreement.

However, more than half of the respondents were optimistic that 2023 will be a better year.

At the same time, 7 percent were pessimistic stating that 2023 will be worse than this year.