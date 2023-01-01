Tunisia: President Saied Extends State of Emergency Until Jan. 30

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied extended the state of emergency until January 30, 2023, under Presidential Decree No. 2022-959 of December 30, 2022, published in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic (JORT).

The state of emergency was extended last February, from Feb. 19 to Dec. 31, 2022, by virtue of Presidential Decree No. 2022-73.

The state of emergency was decreed on November 24, 2015, following the terrorist attack on a presidential security bus, which left 12 dead and 16 injured. It has been extended ever since.