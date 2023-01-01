Tunisia: President Saied Extends State of Emergency Until Jan. 30

30 December 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied extended the state of emergency until January 30, 2023, under Presidential Decree No. 2022-959 of December 30, 2022, published in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic (JORT).

The state of emergency was extended last February, from Feb. 19 to Dec. 31, 2022, by virtue of Presidential Decree No. 2022-73.

The state of emergency was decreed on November 24, 2015, following the terrorist attack on a presidential security bus, which left 12 dead and 16 injured. It has been extended ever since.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.