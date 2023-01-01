Sudan: Street Protests Against the Military Continue Despite Violence

Omdurman / Khartoum — On Friday, members of the Greater Omdurman Resistance Committees and other protesters against the October 2021 coup d'état commemorated the people killed during anti-junta protests on December 30 last year.

During the December 26 demonstrations, at least 42 protesters sustained injuries. The Public Prosecutor decided to form a committee to investigate the use of 'stone launchers' by government forces against demonstrators in the Sudanese capital.

Participants in the marches that moved toward the Parliament building not far from the Nile river, demanded the overthrow of the putschists and the formation of a civilian government. Government forces confronted them with an excessive use of tear gas and stun grenades. An unknown number of demonstrators was injured.

The day before, on Thursday, members of the resistance committees in Khartoum marched to the Africa Road (popularly known as Airport Road) in Khartoum to protest against the military rulers, under the slogan The Revolution Continues. They were also dispersed by tear gas and stun grenades.

In a statement, signed by all resistance committees in Khartoum, the grassroots activists said they will continue "until the putschists have been overthrown and civilian rule has been established". The resistance committees strongly condemned the recent attacks on villages in Beleil, South Darfur, and accused the Rapid Support Forces to be involved.

In Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, similar marches took place on Thursday.

December 26

The demonstrations against the military junta, organised in Khartoum on December 26, were met with tear gas as well. Government forces stopped protesters at the Sharwani Parking Lot from entering El Gasr Street, which leads to the Republican Palace. In Omdurman, forces prevented protesters to reach the old Omdurman-Khartoum bridge with tear gas as well.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) reported 42 injuries in the December 26 Marches of the Millions. One protester was hit by a rubber bullet, four others by tear gas canisters. Another demonstrator was wounded when he was run over by a government vehicle.

Lawyers denounced the violence used against peaceful protesters and the statement of the governor of Khartoum on Monday saying that the demonstrations were infiltrated by saboteurs.

Osman El Basri, member of the Emergency Lawyers told Radio Dabanga that the role of the security forces is to protect the demonstrators and only intervene when riots may take place. "Yet, the security forces assaulted the demonstrators by shooting at them, beating them, and detaining them, while the processions went peaceful and no private or public property was attacked."

Investigation

El Basri welcomed the decision of the Public Prosecutor to assign a committee to investigate the security forces alleged use of tear gas launchers to shoot stones and glass sherds at demonstrators.

His colleague Saleh Saeed ridiculed the idea of an investigation committee. "This doesn't mean anything," he told Radio Dabanga on Wednesday. "Every government force has its prosecutor, who naturally knows the type and number of weapons its members have."

In end November, lawyers submitted a memorandum to the Attorney General in which they called for an "immediate investigation into the use of a new lethal weapon by the security forces to disperse demonstrators calling for civilian rule [..] which led to the death of Mohamed Omar and Mohamed Nadir".