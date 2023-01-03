Angola and DRC Analyse Implementation of Luanda Roadmap

Luanda — The implementation of planned measures related to the Luanda roadmap was the main theme of a phone conversation between the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, and the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, which took place Saturday in Brazil.

According to information made public on the facebook page of the Angolan presidency, President João Lourenço, who is on a working mission in Brasilia, the federal capital of Brazil, spoke with his DRC counterpart, Félix Tshisekedi, who provided information about the coordination efforts on the ground.

This is the coordination between the DRC and the East African Economic Community Force and the Verification Mechanism, in accordance with the agreements reached at the mini-summit in Washington, USA.

Some points of the Luanda roadmap

On 6 July 2022, the Angola, DRC and Rwanda Tripartite Summit, held in Luanda adopted the Roadmap of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region on the Pacification Process in the eastern region of the DRC.

The document became known as the Luanda Roadmap for Peace in Eastern DRC and it was signed by the Presidents of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, DR Congo's Félix Tshisekedi, and Angola's João Lourenço, with the Angolan Head of State acting in his capacity as Chairman of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region and African Union representative.

Here are some points from Luanda´s signed roadmap:

- Establishment of a climate of confidence between the States of the Great Lakes Region;

- Creation of ideal conditions for dialogue and political consultation with a view to resolving the security crisis in the eastern region of the DRC;

- Normalisation of political and diplomatic relations between the DRC and Rwanda;

- Immediate cessation of hostilities;

- Creation of an ad hoc monitoring mechanism, headed by an Angolan general, to monitor compliance with the agreements;

- Immediate withdrawal of the positions occupied by M23 movement on Congolese territory, in accordance with the Nairobi final communiqué.

- Creation of conditions for the return of refugees;

- Reactivation of the joint intelligence team to define the practical arrangements and programme for combating LRD, in coordination with the Presidency of the ICGLR and the Nairobi Process;

- Establishment of regional mechanisms to combat the illegal exploitation of natural;