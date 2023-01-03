Angolan President Regrets Death of Pope Emeritus Benedict Xvi

1 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic João Lourenço on Sunday sent a message of condolence to Pope Francis, regretting the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, which occurred on Saturday (31), in Rome.

The message, published on the Presidency's website, states that the Angolan Statesman was saddened to learnt that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had passed away.

"The Catholic Church and the world in general lose a figure who gave great contribution and played key role in the world," João Lourenço said in the letter.

In the letter, the Angolan head of State also stressed the Catholic Church's commitment to promotion of "a humanism increasingly necessary in these times, the relationship among peoples, nations and individuals.

On behalf of the Angolan Government and on his own, João Lourenço expressed "deepest and most heartfelt condolences" to Pope Francis and to Catholics throughout the world.

Pope Benedict XVI died at the age of 95, at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, a victim of illness.

