Rwanda: Cycling - Search of Team Rwanda Head Coach Starts in January

The national cycling team, Team Rwanda, hopes to get a new head coach before Tour du Rwanda 2023 as search kicks off in January, cycling governing body (Ferwacy) has said.

The national team is without a head coach since Felix Sempoma, who had been at the helm since 2021, was denied a contract renewal.

According to Ferwacy president Abdullah Murenzi, the federation could start talks with potential candidates for the top job this January with hopes to have him sooner than anticipated so he can help the team prepare for Tour du Rwanda and other upcoming competitions.

"We need a coach who will be part of the process to unearth new talents and work with elite riders in the national team," Murenzi said.

"No deal has been agreed yet and no one has signed yet, but we are making sure that negotiations will be quick. A new coach will be announced as we have agreed with the Ministry of Sports to help us work on the process. As soon as a del is agreed, we will announce the new coach," he added.

Murenzi admitted that they are looking for a coach who fits in Ferwacy's long-term project as the federation wants him to prepare young cyclists for the 2023 UCI Africa Championship and 2025 Road World Championship.

"We need someone who will help us to raise the level of our cycling, the year of 2023 will be the year of building the cycling at the highest level. With him, we hope to have riders prepared for the Road World Championship so early," Murenzi noted

Ferwacy has not offered Sempoma a new deal when his contract as the national team's head coach expired in October with the federation now focused on a coach with high standard competences to scout, test, train and develop riders, both juniors and elite, for Rwanda ahead of the global cycling race.

Rwanda's goal is to increase their medal count in the upcoming events.