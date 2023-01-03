Angola: Police Seize 85,000 Litres of Smuggled Diesel in Cabinda

Cabinda — National Police seized 85.000 litres of smuggled diesel bound for neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Angop learnt on Monday.

The product was intercepted in the commune of Dinge, municipality of Cacongo, about 66 km north of Cabinda, Republic of Angola.

The police found the product hidden in tanks and 1/25 litre plastic drums inside a backyard. This would certainly be one more possible way for the smugglers of crude to carry out their action.

In a press note, the Branch Office of the Ministry of Interior in Cabinda province, confirm that the seizure occurred last Saturday, after a tipoff from the local residents.

The note quotes the spokesman for the Criminal Investigation Services (SIC) in Cabinda, Rodrigues Ambrósio, as clarifying that the HL.Costa Organisations, with a license for the sole and exclusive trading of kerosene for the communities of Dinge and Beira-Nova is not entitled to sell diesel or petrol.

The product seized was sent to the Attorney General's Office (PGR) for further legal procedures.