Angola: Over 30,000 Patients Treated On New Year's Eve in Luanda

1 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 35.000 patients with various diseases received health care during the festive season in Luanda, in what the minister of Health Silvia Lutucuta described as part of the contingency plan.

Silvia Lutucuta, who was visiting some Luanda-based hospitals on Sunday, pledged that the sector will take stock in coming days.

The work is being conducted in all provinces of the country, said the minister, predicting that the situation of other provinces doest not differ from that of the country's capital.

The Health facilities visited by minister are those of Américo Boavida, Josina Machel, Lucrécia Paim, Prenda Clinic, Paediatric David Bernardino and the Azancot de Menezes Maternal and Child Health hospital, all in Luanda.

The minister expressed concern about what she learnt while touring the emergencies of the main health units.

Among the cases of trauma, she highlighted those resulting from physical attacks, caused by knives and bottles, as well as in road accidents.

According to the minister, excessive alcohol consumption was at the root of most cases of assaults and traffic accidents.

On New Year's Eve, hospitals also recorded illnesses related to hypertensive crises, diarrhea, decompensate diabetes, respiratory complications and malaria, in adults and children.

