Angola: National Police Report More Than 20 Crimes On New Year's Eve

Luanda — National Police said 27 different crimes were registered on New Year's Eve in the country.

Luanda province heads the list with 20 cases, with 11 clarified and 14 arrested.

The highlight of crimes in the Angolan capital goes to 5 homicides, 10 offenses to physical integrity, 4 robberies and a firearm apprehension.

The homicides, according to the police, occurred in a family environment, based on passionate reasons.

Of the total crimes recorded on New Year's Eve, 13 were clarified, resulting in the arrest of 16 alleged criminals.

The province of Uíge comes up with three crimes, already clarified (homicide, sexual abuse and one of illicit trafficking in diamonds).

In the province of Bié, the police recorded three crimes, with 3 arrested, including one for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for possession of a narcotic.

In the province of Huambo, a citizen was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, as well as a road accident that led to two injuries.

In Cunene, the security forces removed the body of a citizen who died of electrocution.

Still in Luanda, the provincial command seized a firearm.

In the field of civil protection, 4 occurrences were recorded in the country, which resulted in two fatalities, one due to lightning and one due to a road accident, in the provinces of Huambo and Cunene.

Among the occurrences, two fires stand out, in the province of Cabinda, a road accident, with a fatality, in the province of Huambo, an atmospheric discharge with a fatality, in the province of Cunene.

The corporation reaffirms the call for the collaboration of the population with the authorities, in denouncing crimes and criminals, as well as any act that jeopardizes social peace.