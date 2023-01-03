Tanzania: Govt - High Speed Internet On Mt Kilimanjaro to Promote Tourism

TOUR Operators in Tanzania and some tour leaders worldwide have expressed their joy as hikers are now able to communicate with the rest of the world on top of Mount Kilimanjaro, many salutes to the Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation (TTCL) for bringing the world to the iconic mountain, which attracts thousands of tourists every year.

On December 13, this year the Tanzanian government officially launched high-speed internet services at Mt Kilimanjaro's Uhuru Peak, which is the rooftop of Africa.

The Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye launched the internet service at the 5,895 metres high peak.

The connection at 3,720 metres above sea level and others to follow are set to increase the visibility of the 'Roof of Africa' to the world. The internet services on Mt Kilimanjaro were launched for the first time in August this year in the Horombo area, 3,720 metres above sea level.

According to the Minister, TTCL Managed to complete the installation of high-speed internet facilities at Mandara 2720 metres, Horombo 3720 metres and Kibo 4720 metres stations.

But, this time the services have been installed on the roof of Africa with the slogan 'Data Kileleni' which aims to further promote tourism at and around Mount Kilimanjaro.

Mt Kilimanjaro is one of the leading tourist destinations in Tanzania, attracting thousands of mountain climbers from abroad and within the country every year.

Recently while inaugurating the internet services at Marangu gate while en route to the peak, Mr Nnauye said the benefits of installing the internet services have started to be realised, as it has simplified work, ease tourists' communication and increased internet users at the park. He commended Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation (TTCL) for bringing the world to the iconic mountain, which attracts thousands of tourists every year.

Speaking during the launching of the special project, the TTCL Director General Eng Peter Ulanga explained that the project will be extended to other major tourist sites.

"This is also part of the drive to the digital economy. In the long run, other remote tourism sites will have such access," he said.

Commenting on the installation of the internet on Mt. Kilimanjaro, the Tanzania Goodwill Ambassador for Tourism in the United States of America (USA), Macon Dunnagan who climbed the 'Roof of Africa' 47 times explained that the installation of the internet on the mountain will help to promote our country's tourism destinations worldwide.

"Apart from promoting the majesty of Mount Kilimanjaro, the installation of the internet will also increase the number of tourists who will see 'live' the beauty of the mountain through various social media," the TTB's goodwill envoy for tourism in the US said.

For her part, the founder and Managing Director of one of the leading tourism companies, ZARA Tanzania Adventures (ZARA Tours), Zainab Ansell explained that she was happy with the TTCL Corporation special project as in the past years some of the tourists thought that Mount Kilimanjaro is in Kenya as they were receiving SMS that welcomes them to Kenya while in the mountain's Rongai route in Tanzania, but they are now enjoying internet services from the mountain's buffer zone to Uhuru peak.

"By connecting Uhuru peak to the internet, our customers are now able to communicate with the rest of the world on top of Mount Kilimanjaro, a situation that will promote our tourism destinations live Worldwide," she explained cheerfully.

Mr Faustine Chombo, one of the well-experienced professional mountain guides explained that, apart from promoting tourism, the installation of the internet on mount Kilimanjaro will also help them in rescue matters as now communication is very 'easy' compared with the past years.

"Apart from selling our mountain to our clients, we are now able to communicate easily with our rescue teams in case of any emergency," he explained.

The government of the United Republic of Tanzania has finally installed internet services on the top of Mount Kilimanjaro as the country marked its 61st Independence Anniversary commemorated every year on December, 9 with some special series of activities.

Finally, the internet will be accessed via Wi-Fi when the Tourists visited Mandara, Horombo, Kibo, Gilman's, Stella and Uhuru Peak. Furthermore, Minister Nnauye said that Tanzania has set a new record in Africa by fixing internet services at 5,895 meters highest peak.

"I am very confident that where we are, we can tell Tanzania and the world that the TTCL is capable of changing the entire face of the communication sector in our country," he said.

On his part, the Director of Information Services and Chief Government Spokesperson, Mr Gerson Msigwa said the ministry's goals are to promote the use of information technology where the government is implementing a strategy to ensure 80 per cent of citizens are digitally connected by 2025.

"The digital revolution that occurred today has resulted from the strategic communication infrastructure, the national communication backbone that led the speed and quality of communication, including the Internet, where its needs have increased."