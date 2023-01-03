South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Mourns the Passing of Pope Benedict XVI

31 December 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa joins South African Catholics and adherents globally in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

His Holiness has passed away at the age of 95, close to 10 years after resigning from his role as head of the Catholic Church worldwide.

President Ramaphosa said: "South Africans share the sadness felt by millions of the Catholic faithful worldwide at the passing of the Pope Emeritus.

"In this season of Christian fellowship, the passing of His Holiness is certain to add to the intensity with which Catholic adherents and other communities of faith carried the Pope Emeritus in their prayers in the closing days of his life.

"We reflect with deep regard on the spirit leadership Pope Benedict XVI provided to his Church and humanity more broadly.

"The prayers and concern expressed by millions for His Holiness in recent weeks and days will now sustain and comfort the faithful in this hour of grief."

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.