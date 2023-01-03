Tanzania: CNN Picks Tanzania Among Best Destinations to Visit in 2023

Zanzibar — AS travellers across the world make choices of where to visit, the international television-CNN through its travel page has helped them by mentioning Tanzania as among the 23 best destinations to visit this year (2023).

According to CNN, after nearly three years of travel disruptions and complications, many countries have dropped most of their pandemic restrictions. People are travelling internationally in large numbers, and there's plenty of pent-up demand to spread around the world.

International tourism was expected to reach 65 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, with some areas recently reaching levels closer to 80 per cent or 90 per cent of their 2019 arrivals. And experts are cautiously optimistic about a continued travel rebound.

CNN Travel says from the spectacular wildlife to the beautiful national parks and beaches, Tanzania is absolutely bursting with visual splendour, and that the East African country holds a seemingly endless list of incredible sights, with Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain, UNESCO world heritage site Serengeti National Park, and the Zanzibar Archipelago, among its many highlights.

"This year, flag carrier Air Tanzania will launch new routes to West and Central Africa, along with the UK, in a bid to transform the country's largest airport in Dar es Salaam into a transport and logistics hub, while construction on the country's first toll expressway is also scheduled to begin," the CNN says adding that the Delta Hotels by Marriott brand is making its Africa debut with the opening of its Dar es Salaam Oyster Bay property later this year.

Zanzibar Minister for Tourism and Heritage, Mr Simai Mohamed Said welcomed the good news, saying it is a massive boost to the country's tourism promotion endeavour.

He attributed the success to tireless efforts by the Zanzibar and Union governments to develop the tourism sector and promote the country's abundant tourist destinations.

For his side, Chairperson of Zanzibar Commission for Tourism (ZCT) Mr Rahim Mohamed Bhaloo apparently seconded the minister's statement, saying the recognition by CNN travel was not by chance.

"We have been working hard to promote Zanzibar and Tanzania in general in the international map," he said.

He said that Zanzibar is now targeting high class visitors, and that improved infrastructure, high class hotels, and communication are ready to accommodate the increasing influx of tourists.

"We expect more foreign tourists to flock to the country after good work under the guidance of President Samia and Mwinyi. Increase of tourists benefits all: tour operators, drivers, and food/vegetable suppliers and even Mama Nitiliye (food vendors)," Mr Bhaloo comments.

"We deserve the recognition after the great work done through Royal Tour Film by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zanzibar's Dr Hussein Mwinyi. They have done a lot by promoting and advertising our country," Ms Fatma Mabrouk- Principal Secretary (PS), Ministry of Tourism and Heritage said.

In the period of January to April 2022, a total of 367,632 tourists visited Tanzania.

This is an increase of 92,535 tourists, equivalent to +33.6 per cent compared to 275,097 who entered the country during the similar period in 2021.

In 2022, the number of tourist arrivals was expected to increase more than the number of tourists recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic due to the government's efforts to promote tourist attractions such as national parks, beaches, and Mount Kilimanjaro and game reserves.

In this regard, in April 2022, President Samia unveiled the 'Royal Tour' documentary, while promoting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) during her official visit to the US.

Filmed in 2021, it features Emmy Award-winning journalist Peter Greenberg travelling to Tanzania with President Samia.

She's the ultimate guide for the week, exhibiting Tanzania's history, culture, environment, food, and music, as well as telling the stories of Tanzania's hiding jewels.

In a meeting with investors in tourism recently, President Mwinyi directed executives to do more in advertising all tourist attraction sites in the Islands.

According to CNN, the other top 23 destinations mentioned are Poland, Western Australia, Liverpool (England), Charleston (South Carolina -USA), Vilnius (Lithuania), Fiji, Manaus (Brazil), Thessaloniki (Greece) and Rwanda.

The list also has Gothenburg (Sweden), Ras al-Khaimah (UAE), Laos, Gruyères (Switzerland), Minneapolis (Minnesota -USA), Bogotá (Colombia), Mustang Valley (Nepal), Cairo (Egypt), Naoshima (Japan), Belize, Oaxaca (Mexico), Ottawa (Canada) and Uganda.