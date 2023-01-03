Tanzania: Court Postpones Drug Case On Cambiasso Boss

THE prosecution in the drug trafficking case facing the owner of the Cambiasso Sports Centre, Kambi Zubery, and his five colleagues has claimed that the investigations have not been completed and advised the accused to remain remanded until January 16th this year.

Taking the stance at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court on Monday, the State Attorney, Caroline Matemu, before the Principal Resident Magistrate, Mary Mrio, further said the case only came up for a mention.

Elaborating, she stressed that once the investigations are completed, witnesses and exhibits tied to the case will be presented.

The other accused in the case is the former goalkeeping coach of Simba, Muharami Sultan, together with Maulid Zungu, Said Mwantiko, John Andrew, and Sarah Joseph, all residents of Dar es Salaam.

The prosecution claims that all the defendants are facing two charges of drug trafficking, wherein the first count, it was alleged that on October 27th, last year, at Kivule area in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam, the accused were found with heroin drugs weighing 27.10 kilogrammes.

In the second charge, the suspects were on November 4, last year at Kamegele Mkuranga in the Coast region, found with neurotic drugs weighing 7.79 kilogrammes.