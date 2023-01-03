Tanzania: President Samia Mourns Judge Utamwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has mourned the death of the Tanzanian High Court Judge who served in Iringa Region Dr John Utamwa who passed away on Monday night.

Dr Utamwa died while at the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was undergoing treatment.

The Head of State extended her condolences to the Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, Judges, Court staff, family and all other relatives affected by the passing on of Dr Utamwa.

"I am saddened by the death of Judge Mfawidhi of the High Court in Iringa Region Dr John Utamwa who died today in Dar es Salaam. I send my heartfelt condolences to the Chief Justice, Prof. Ibrahim Juma, Judges, Court staff, family, relatives & relatives. May Allah rest him in peace. Amen," she stated on her verified social media accounts.

The late Judge Dr Utamwa has been suffering from blood pressure where on December 17, 2022 he was admitted at the Iringa Regional Hospital and later on transferred to Muhimbili National Hospital on the 18th of Dec 2022 till death took him.

The deceased joined the Court of Tanzania on February 17, 1992 serving as a Resident Magistrate and was promoted to various positions within the court and finally appointed as Judge of the High Court of Tanzania on June 24, 2010.

He has worked in various regions namely, Dar es Salaam, Tabora, Mbeya and Iringa.