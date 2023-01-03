Malawi: Rights Activists Want Legal Framework to Protect Elderly People

3 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Officials from Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) are calling on the government to table the Older Persons Bill in the next parliamentary session to protect senior citizens who are being killed on suspicion of witchcraft.

CHRR Executive Director Michael Kaiyatsa said the only way elderly people can be protected is to have a legal framework that protects them.

Malawi Network of Older Persons' Organisations (Manepo) Executive Director Andrew Kavala said it is sickening to see the lack of priority this bill is getting.

He said failure to table the bill in February will see them mobilize all elderly people for demonstrations.

Angry villagers in Phalombe on Saturday beat to death a 72-year-old woman in Chiringa, after accusing her of her killing her granddaughter through witchcraft.

Police have identified the woman as Maggie Nyengani.

She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The angry villagers also descended on her house where they vandalized property.

Meanwhile, Police say they have instituted investigations to apprehend the offenders.

The deceased hailed from Opeliwa Village Traditional Authority Nazombe in Phalombe.

