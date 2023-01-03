Tanzania: Cbt Set to Start Registering Cashew Growers

2 January 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi

Mtwara — THE CASHEWNUT Board of Tanzania (CBT) is tomorrow expected to start registering cashew growers in the country to update the board's database towards understanding their needs.

CBT Acting Director General Alfred Francis said here that the exercise will also help the Ministry of Agriculture to come up with better plans that will ensure smooth access of resources to cashew growers countrywide.

"The registration aims at updating database for all the cashew farmers in the country towards enabling various plans for development of the cashew crop in the country," he said.

He said the plan will help the government in purchasing and distributing agricultural inputs, distribution of seedlings and provision of extension services.

Mr Francis further said that the profiling of cashew farmers will also help the government to put in place better plans to access markets as well as ensuring processing of cashewnuts.

He said the exercise will be launched in Mtwara Region and later extended to other cashew growing regions.

Mtwara Regional Commissioner (RC) Colonel Ahmed Abbas will officially launch the exercise at Naliendele Ward in Mtwara District Council.

The exercise would later be extended to other cashew growing regions in the country.

Mr Francis called on cashew growers to collect their useful documents and present them at the registration centres to ensure efficiency.

"I call upon all the cashewnuts growers to prepare themselves well by ensuring they have the required documents needed for them to be registered," he said.

Mr Francis said after the registration, each farmer will be provided with special ID number that will enable each of them to receive various cashew crop services needed including agricultural inputs.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.