Tanzania: Protect Infrastructures, Rukwa RC Urges

Sumbawanga — RUKWA Regional Commissioner (RC) Ms Queen Sendiga has appealed to the public to continue protecting infrastructure that is being constructed in the region.

She applauded the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for allocating 98.06bn/- for the implementation of various infrastructure projects in education, health and road sectors.

She made the remarks recently, when the Rukwa regional residents joined other Tanzanians and the world at large to celebrate the ushering in of the New Year 2023.

"On behalf of all Rukwa citizens, I commend the government for allocating a total of 98.06bn/- for improvement various projects in the region including education, health and road infrastructures.

The five councils in the region have successfully completed the construction of nine health centres, including maternity wards, emergency units as well as women and men wards at the cost of 6.02bn/-, which is part of the Tanzania Covid -19 Socioeconomic Response Plan (TCRP)," she said.

She further commended the councils for teaming up with ward councillors to accomplish the noble task, urging them to keep up the excellent work.

As part of the government's commitment to continue improving health and education, especially in rural settings, the government has recently allocated over 3.8bn/- for the constructions of 191 classrooms, which will accommodate all 25,362 pupils who have excelled in their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) and subsequently been selected to join Form One starting next week.

"Each of us has a duty to support the government in the implementation of the projects," she noted.

She further explained that the government has disbursed 2.04bn/- for the completion of the construction of VETA college in Sumbawanga Municipality.

"We continue with the first phase of construction of Sumbawanga Teachers College at Pito Ward in the municipality at the cost of 3.9bn/-" she added.

Meanwhile Regional Commissioner Ms Queen Sendiga has expressed her shock after learning that schools in the region are facing shortages of 99,043 desks.

She ordered district commissioners and councils' directors to ensure by February next year, no pupil sits on the floor due to lack of desks.

According to Ms Sendiga, Kalambo District Council is facing an acute shortage of 54,040 desks, Nkasi 17,667, Sumbawanga DC 20,623 and Sumbawanga municipality 6,713.