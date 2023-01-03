Tanzania: Mwinyi Opens New Schools With Storey Buildings in Pemba, Wants Good Performance

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Mwinyi, on Monday, officiated the opening of new schools with storey buildings in Pemba with hope that the ongoing reforms and development in education sector will lead to quality education and admirable performance examinations,

"We want these achievements to be reflected in national examinations. We want to see excellent performance and quality education that will lead to producing skilled labour force," Dr Mwinyi said in his speech at the opening of new storey building at Mwambe Primary school in South Pemba before opening another similar building at Makangale secondary school in North Pemba.

He said that the major reforms in education sector which include renovation of old buildings and construction of new buildings aim at improving learning environment for students so that their performance improves as expected.

The new schools and other renovated schools will have all the standards facilities: schools learning laboratory, Library with, enough desks/seats, and qualified teachers who should also have their benefits reviewed as motivation to worker harder.

"We aim to have all schools accommodate students in a single shift with a ratio one class:45 students. We no longer need the current situation of overcrowded classrooms with over 80 students, and lack of toilets," he said urging students, parents, and teachers to make the best use of the improved learning environment.

The President said that the government with support of IMF COVID-19 relief funds injected 68bn/- to improve education sector by construction of new buildings and improving hygiene by constructing toilets and water supply.

"I commend the Ministry of education and vocational training management for better utilization of the funds. I promise to inject more money, about 100bn/- to fund the ongoing projects, and complete by 2025. We also expect to have additional USD 200 Million to be directed to education, our priority area of development so that most of the challenges in the sector are solved," Dr Mwinyi said.

The Minister for education and vocational training Ms Lela Mohamed Mussa said at the events that the government under Dr Mwinyi has se the ambition to make Zanzibar's education the best by ensuring "Our children are educated in state-of-the-art facilities."

"The reforms should bring the educational outcomes to a level that are benchmarked to international standards, and our students able to draw on the twenty-first century and technological skills to operate in a globally connected world," said Ms Mussa.

She called on officials from her ministry, parents, educators and students, who make the concerted efforts necessary to improve education and that the government is taking necessary measures to employ well-trained teachers, have modern teaching facilities- Lab and textbooks; and a curriculum focused on analytical thinking skills.

The Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of education and Vocational training Mr Khamis Abdullah informed the gathering that they are fully committed to achieve the goals as directed by President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and "Students should work harder for impressive results in examinations."

Mr Mohamed Ahmada Salum- Chairperson, House of Representative committee for social welfare, on behalf of the people/House, praised Dr Mwinyi for his commitment in solving challenges facing the education sector, and that people should acknowledge the efforts by maintaining the buildings and properties.