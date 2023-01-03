Zimbabwe: Ndiraya Appointed Simba Bhora Head Coach

TONDERAI Ndiraya has been named the head coach of newly promoted Premier Soccer League side, Simba Bhora, on a three-year contract.

The former Dynamos coach takes over from Arthur Tutani, who is ineligible to coach in the Premier Soccer League as he doesn't possess the requisite CAF A coaching licence.

The move to Simba Bhora completes a quick return for Ndiraya after Dynamos decided not to renew his contract which lapsed on Saturday night.

Simba Bhora secretary general, Taurai Janhi, confirmed the decision to appoint Ndiraya as their new head coach.

"As Simba Bhora, we are excited to announce the appointment of Tonderai Ndiraya as our head coach ahead of the forthcoming season. We believe that he is the right coach to lead us into the Premier Soccer League," Janhi said.

"Coach Ndiraya is one of the best coaches in the country and we believe he is a coach who can handle pressure in the Premier Soccer League given that he has coached at Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars. We also felt that he is a coach whose ambition also dovetails with our ambitions as well."

Shamva-based Simba Bhora were promoted to the PSL after winning the Northern Region Soccer League Championship last year.

The ambitious club, which is in the process of renovating its home ground, Wadzanai Stadium, boasts many players who already have PSL experience.