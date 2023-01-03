Kenya: Linturi Says Maize Flour and Rice Prices to Reduce By February

Nairobi — Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has assured that the prices of key food commodities which include Unga and Rice will come down in the month of February.

With escalating food prices and high cost of living due to the removal of subsidies in food commodities, Linturi stated that plans are in place to change the current situation that has caused uproar among Kenyans.

"We are going to import maize and rice and we are not doing it because we want. The projections are so bad that if we don't do it our people will die for lack of food," he said. "By the end of February the price of unga and rice will have come down."

The Agriculture Cabinet Secretary mentioned that the Kenya Kwanza government was banking on food production across the country as a viable solution to change the current scenario.

"We need to grow more food for our people and that's why I am encouraging you that whatever piece of land, however small, plant something," he stated.

"The money you make you will not use to buy onions or maize because you will be taking it from your piece of land and you will be able to use the money to raise your family."

The Agriculture CS pointed out that low food production has occasioned the high food prices leading to the current food insecurity in the country.

This comes days ahead of President William Ruto meeting with the Executive to plan his administration delivery of the Kenya Kwanza manifesto for the Year 2023.

The meeting which will involve Cabinet, Presidential Advisors and Principal Secretaries will be held in Sagana State lodge, Nyeri County.

Statehouse spokesperson Hussein Mohamed confirmed that the retreat will be held between 5th to 8th of January.

"President William Ruto to host a retreat featuring senior ranks of the Executive including Cabinet, Presidential Advisors & Principal Secretary. The retreat between 5th-8th January will crystallize the implementation programme of the Administration's Plan for the Year 2023,"Mohamed tweeted.

The meeting is set to focus on key issues of implementation to Kenyans at a time when the President is facing sharp criticism for high cost of living due to removal of subsidies on a number of key commodities.

In his New Year message, Ruto said his decisions are informed by his promise to the country prior to his election as President to build the economy from the Bottom-Up.

He indicated that he has embarked on that journey by making sure that the economy is founded on sound economic policies that will stand the test of time.

President Ruto's government which he has promised several social welfare programmes navigates the debt crisis during his first term will be the hallmark of his presidency.

In his 100 days into office, he had ordered the cutting of the budget by Sh300 billion and removed the subsidy on fuel.