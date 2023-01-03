Rwanda: New School and Working Hours Come Into Force

press release

Effective January 2023, new school and working hours in Rwanda, as adopted by the cabinet meeting of 11 November 2022, have entered into force.

According to the Cabinet communiqué of November 11, 2022, starting by January 2023, school hours will be 8:30 am to 5:00 pm while official working hours will be eight hours - from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (excluding a one-hour lunch break). These eight working hours include a flexible hour between 8:00 am and 9:00 am, where an employee may work remotely.

The new school and working aim at promoting the quality of education as well as improving workplace productivity and family well-being.

Essential services to the public will remain available throughout the day as directed by the respective ministries.

