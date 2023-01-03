South Africa: Employment and Labour On Thuja Capital Fund Project By UIF Labour Activation Program

press release

Statement regarding Thuja Capital Fund Project by the UIF Labour Activation Program

The Minister of Employment and Labour, TW Nxesi, notes the media reports on Thuja Capital Fun Project. This is a project under Labour Activation Programme (LAP), run by Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) together with some partners.

"I have since instructed the Director General (DG) of the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) and UIF Commissioner to suspend this project pending a full report on all the matters that are raised about it in media reports and related matters."

