Malawi: Govt Orders Bus Owners to Install Speed Monitoring Equipment in Buses to Track Speeding Vehicles

4 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Government has ordered bus owners to install speed monitoring equipment in their vehicles by March, 2023 to track down speeding buses as way of reducing road accidents.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara said this on Tuesday at Mzuzu Hospital where he visited Marymount Secondary School students who were involved in a road accident in Mzimba.

He said the bus owners have been told to install GPS trackers in their buses in a bid to ensure that drivers adhere to speed limits.

The Minister said the government will have a control room at the ministry of Transport and Public Works to monitor the buses through the GPS.

He also said the ministry intends to start reviewing issuance of licenses for bus drivers to contain road accidents that involve passenger vehicles including big buses.

Meanwhile principal nursing officer for Mzuzu central hospital Doreen Nyasulu said the patient they have received as a referral from Mzimba, Deodata Kanjoma, 16, is responding well to treatment.

