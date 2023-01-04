Malawi: Mutharika's Step Son to Appear in Court Next Week for Bail Hearing

4 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika's step son Tadikira Mafubza will appear in the High Court in Mzuzu on Wednesday next week to apply for court bail following his arrest last year in connection with mass graves in Mzimba.

Mafubza has since been charged with murder and human trafficking.

The bail hearing comes a month and after the Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza committed the case to Mzuzu High Court Registry.

Mafubza has been on remand at Maula Prison.

His lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa and Registrar of the High Court Kondwani Banda confirmed the development separately, saying the case will be in the chambers from nine o'clock in the morning, on January 11, 2023.

Mafubza was arrested on November 23, 2022 in connection with the death of 30 Ethiopians suspected to be victims of human trafficking whose bodies were exhumed from a mass grave in Mtangatanga Forest Reserve in Mzimba District on October 18, 2022.

