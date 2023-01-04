Kenya: Man Among Three to Face Murder Charge After Abortion Leads to Wife's Death

Nairobi — Three suspects are in police custody after a botched abortion, leading to the death of a middle aged woman.

A police report indicates that the three includes the husband who facilitated payment for the botched exercise are facing murder charges, alongside two suspected quack doctors who conducted the failed operation.

Police said the arrests were made after detectives based at DCI Starehe, stumbled upon the lifeless body of a middle aged woman along Outering road on new year's eve and immediately launched investigations following the discovery.

"The body which had been wrapped in a white bedsheet was discovered dumped in a storm water tunnel near Shell petrol station along the busy road, with preliminary findings indicating that the body may have been murdered elsewhere and dumped at the scene by unknown persons," the report stated.

Two days before the discovery, the officers were tipped off that the body had been disposed of at the scene after a botched operation conducted by a suspected quack doctor who operates a clinic at Mathare Area 1.

The quack in consultation with another rogue doctor had tried in vain to procure the abortion but when the patient developed complications, they opted to rush her to another backstreet clinic in Kiambu.

"It is while on their way to Kiambu that the patient lost her life and the trio dumped her body in the storm water tunnel in a bid to cover their tracks," the report states.