South Africa: Western Cape Sets Plans to Move Away from Load Shedding - South African News Briefs - January 4, 2023

Cape Town — Major Plans Ahead to Move Western Cape Away from Load Shedding, Premier Claims

According to Business Tech, plans are in place for the Western Cape to lower its reliance on Eskom's unreliable electricity supply to the province. In a visit to a Macassar-based business, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde the provincial government is assessing avenues with private businesses to pursue investment in alternative energy sources.

Mountain Fire Between between Ceres, Wolseley Spreads to New Areas

A mountain blaze ignited between Ceres and Wolseley has spread to inaccessible areas, Eyewitness News reports. According to Cape Winelands Fire Services' Jo-Anne Otto, helicopters would be used to assist the firefighting effort, adding that efforts have already seen the fire steered away from structures and ensuring the safety of property and preventing loss of life.

Police Launch Manhunt for Gang of Armed Robbers in Mpumalanga

A group of 20 armed robbers who stormed a petrol station and a tourist centre in Graskop, Mpumalanga is the target of a police manhunt, IOL reports. According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the suspects allegedly held a cashier at a local business hostage before detonating explosives, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.