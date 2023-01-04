Tanzania: Samia, Mwinyi Performance Lauded

Kilimanjaro — THE leadership of the Union of Elders of Tradition and Customs in Zanzibar (UWAMIDEZA) has commended Union and Zanzibar governments for steering the nation into right direction, including managing well development projects.

The compliments were given recently by UWAMIDEZA Chairman, Mr Ally Mohamed Ally, while speaking to 'Daily News' in an exclusive interview regarding the establishment of the union.

"The sixth phase government under President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan and that of the Zanzibar under President Dr Hussein Mwinyi are focused on managing the implementation of projects that have increased employment opportunities and promote economic growth, he said.

Citing an example, Mr Ally said that Julius Nyerere Hydro-power plant will help to address power woes in the country.

Commenting on Zanzibar government,Mr Ally said it (SMZ) has managed and continued to manage many development projects that have created many jobs and opened up many commercial opportunities which will contribute to the development of the isles economy and Tanzania in general.

The chairman further praised both governments for uniting the nation, which he said has brought a great reputation to Tanzania and earn it mileage in international arena.

Regarding the newly established UWAMIDEZA, Mr Ally said that it is aimed at identifying and maintaining the traditions and customs of Zanzibar which he said are recognized and respected around the world.

He said UWAMIDEZA's objectives are similar to those pursued by the Chiefs of Tanzania under the leadership of Chief Hangaya, who is the President of Tanzania Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

President Samia who is also known as Chief Hangaya, was crowned to the Chiefdom by Tribal Chiefs during a Cultural Festival which was held in Mwanza last year.

"The inauguration of UWAMIDEZA is expected to be held on January 28, 2023, whereby it will go hand in hand with the crowning of President Hussein Mwinyi as Chief on the part of UWAMIDEZA, assuming the post of Deputy to Chief Hangaya who we (Dr Samia) recognise as the Chief of Chiefs in this country", he said.

Commenting on the establishment of the Union in a separate interview, a member of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) from Zanzibar, Ms Khadija Salum Ali, said the establishment of the UWAMIDEZA was a big step in promoting the traditions and customs of Zanzibar, which she said have their place in the world history.

"We accepted the establishment of UWAMIDEZA because any community in the world is recognised by its traditions and customs, so the establishment of this union is a good step that will contribute to the preservation and protection of our traditions and customs in Zanzibar", she said.

In addition, Ms Khadija commended the leadership of UWAMIDEZA for recognising the good work done by both Union and Zanzibar governments.

She said, "It is encouraging to hear that the good works done by the government and its leaders are recognised and applauded; the act of congratulating the leaders and their subordinates is encouraging because it will motivate them to work for their people."