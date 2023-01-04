Tunisia Severly Condemns Israeli Minister's Intrusion Into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia severely condemned the intrusion of an Israeli minister into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

This is a blatant provocation of the Palestinian people and Muslims worldwide, reads a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The department called on the international community to fully shoulder its moral and legal responsibilities towards the Palestinians and to act urgently to prevent such escalation.

Tunisia reaffirmed its support to Palestine in its legitimate struggle against the Israeli occupation, reiterating its constant support to the Palestinian people in upholding their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

Accompanied by security forces, Israeli far right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday visited the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.