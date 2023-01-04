Tunisia: Covid-19 Jab Drive - Over 72 Thousand 4th Shots Administered So Far

4 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 13.287.877 COVID-19 shots have been administered since the start of the national jab drive in March 2021 till January 2, 2023.

These include 7.217.256 first shots, 4.696.825 booster shots, 1.254.567 third shots, 72.533 fourth shots and 37.230 travel shots, data published Tuesday by the Health Ministry show.

The number of fully vaccinated people rose to 6.398.381, including 4.696.825 who received two shots and 1.701.556 who got only one shot as they have already contracted the virus.

