South Africa: Strand Beach, Small Bay Reopened

4 January 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The City of Cape Town reopened Small Bay and the affected section of Strand Beach on Tuesday.

Both these affected areas were closed as a precautionary measure on Sunday, 1 January 2023.

The Deep Blue section of Strand beach was closed due to an electrical fault at the pump station, but the issue has since been resolved.

"Small Bay was closed due to a damaged sewer pipe. The damaged pipe section was isolated inside the manhole. Sewer flow is being diverted by means of a mobile pump that is running 24 hours," the City said.

According to the City, the spillage onto the beach is contained. "Repairs to the damaged section will be resolved depending on the tide timetable."

The City's Environmental Health Service has received the recent water sampling results for Small Bay and Strand Beach and can confirm that the results show that the water quality is within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines.

The health warning signs have been removed.

The main bathing area section at Fish Hoek Beach between the lifeguard station and Jager Walk remains temporarily closed until further notice.

City Health will continue to take water samples for water quality testing until such time as the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines.

In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice.

"This is a precaution as contact with the water could result in potential gastro-intestinal issues and therefore any person who enters the water does so at their own risk.

"Health warning signage has been erected, advising the public of the situation. We appreciate the public's cooperation during this time."

The City regrets any inconvenience caused during this time.

