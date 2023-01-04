Tunisia: Rally in Tunis On Anniversary of Activist Fadhel Sassi's Death

Tunis/Tunisia — Supporters and members of the Democratic Patriots' Unified Party (PPDU) and a broad spectrum of the Tunisian democratic family, on Tuesday evening, staged a rally on the 39th anniversary of the death of activist Fadhel Sassi, martyred during the bread riots on January 3, 1984.

Demonstrators, who rallied in Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis, called to "fight against the various forms of marginaliSation, persecution and injustice" practiced by successive governments against the fundamental rights of Tunisian citizens, primarily freedoms of expression and demonstration, and stop "harassment campaigns targeting activists and patriots.

Secretary General of the Democratic Patriots' Unified Party (PPDU), Zied Lakhdar, recalled the circumstances of the martyrdom of activist Fadhel Sassi 39 years ago, who he said, was "murdered in a situation that greatly resembles the one we live today."

That situation was marked by "a bitter social crisis, an economy at half-mast and eroded purchasing power and an unprecedented price hike," he said.

The extended democratic family is still waiting for the truth, the whole truth about the murder of Fadhel Sassi, Fathi Falleh, Kamel Sebai, Mohamed Hmani, the political leader Chokri Belaid and many other personalities, all cowardly "murdered", he regretted.

Lakhdar added the perpetrators of serious violations that have targeted activists, human rights defenders and patriots during the last decade still enjoy impunity and have not been held accountable for their actions.