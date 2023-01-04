Egypt's Population Hit 104.395 Million - Capmas

4 January 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Population has reached on Sunday 104.395 million people inside the country, according to what was announced by the population clock of the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), which is linked to the birth and death registration database at the Ministry of Health and Population.

Last year, the population had reached (102.812 million people) on January 1st, 2022, and thus a population increase (the difference between the number of births and deaths) of 1.583 million people has been achieved during the period from 1/1/2022 to 1/1/2023 days.

The rate of natural increase for the year 2022 was about 1.6%, as the number of natural increase for this year increased by about 9.7% compared to 2021, due to the significant decrease in the level of deaths during the year 2022, which reached about 19.1% as a result of the receding of the impact of the Corona pandemic (Covid-19).

The slight increase in the number of births during the year 2022 compared to the year 2021, is evident from the development of the numbers of natural increase during the period (2018-2022).

