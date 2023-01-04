Kenya Set to Host Prestigious Ladies European Tour 2023

Kenya is all set to host the opening round of the 2023 Ladies European Tour for the third time. The PGA Baobab Golf Course at Vipingo Ridge will once again welcome the Ladies European Tour when it stages the season-opening Magical Kenya Ladies Open in February 2023.

The Magical Kenya Ladies Open will be the first in a series of 39 events on the Ladies European Tour 2023 calendar - the most fixtures ever held on the Tour. Announcing the return of the tournament, LET CEO, Alexandra Armas, added: "We are thrilled to be kick-starting our record-breaking 2023 LET season with the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, which will be the first event on the Race to Costa del Sol. Our players love the magnificent Baobab Course and the unique safari-like atmosphere at Vipingo Ridge and many of our members will be returning for the third edition of the tournament. We can't wait to start what will be a busy and exciting year on the LET."

Two-time winner, Germany's Esther Henseleit, will be back to defend her Magical Kenya Ladies Open title among a field size of 96 professional players in a bid to secure a head start on the Race to Costa del Sol.

Speaking ahead of her return, defending champion, Henseleit, commented: "I'm really looking forward to going back to Kenya and defending my title. It's a special place for me because it's where I won my first professional tournament and I've always found there's a great atmosphere with many friendly faces. A great way to start the season!"

Preparations for the event are now underway by organisers U.COM and Vipingo Ridge, who will host the only women's professional golf competition in East Africa, for a third time.

The tournament will feature golfers from many different nationalities including a selection of home Kenyan players, at the invitation of the LET. It will be played on the 18-hole Baobab Course, the continent's sole PGA-accredited course.

Alastair Cavenagh, Chairman at Vipingo Ridge, said: "Kenya has proven that we can put on world-class golf events and I am delighted that Vipingo Ridge can play its part for a third time in hosting these talented sportswomen from so many countries. We know millions of fans will be watching the action in February and so we'll be sure to put on a great show to ensure our magical destination gets the attention it deserves."

The tournament promises to live up to its name, "the biggest ladies pro golf event in Eastern and Central Africa."

